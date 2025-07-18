Mohali administration cracks down on garbage dumping in vacant plots

In line with the orders issued by the district magistrate (DM) to ensure cleanliness during the monsoon season, the Mohali administration on Thursday has launched a stringent drive against garbage dumping in vacant plots across the district. In the first phase, 367 notices have been served out of 689 identified violations. Local bodies in Derabassi, Zirakpur, Kharar, Banur, Lalru, Kurali, Gharuan, and Nayagaon have so far issued 367 notices. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal informed that under the prohibitory order dated June 26, 2025, all plot owners were instructed to clear garbage and waste from their vacant lands in view of the increased risk of disease outbreaks during the rainy season. The order also mandates the construction of boundary walls or fencing to prevent illegal dumping.

Local bodies in Derabassi, Zirakpur, Kharar, Banur, Lalru, Kurali, Gharuan, and Nayagaon have so far issued 367 notices. A substantial fine-cum-cost of cleanliness for ₹37,000 has already been imposed on a single violator in Derabassi by the municipal council, while 81 other challans have resulted in fines totaling ₹49,000.

Commending the efforts of the civic bodies , the DC urged GMADA and Mohali MC to take similarly strict actions to eliminate foul odour and reduce health risks to the public.

She added that notices have been issued under several legal provisions, including Sections 292 and 293 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The notices instruct plot owners to clean their premises and construct boundary walls immediately. In cases of non-compliance, government agencies will undertake the clean-up, and the cost will be recovered from the owners. Failure to pay will result in a red entry in land records and further legal action, including police intervention under the above-mentioned acts.

DC Komal Mittal emphasised that this initiative is being carried out in the interest of public health to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases during the rainy season. She reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for the residents of the district.