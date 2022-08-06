Mohali Aerocity development: PSPCL to probe takeover of incomplete system from GMADA
A day after the GMADA chief administrator sought a detailed report from the engineering department over excess payment of ₹8.76 crore to the agency that developed Aerocity, the PSPCL superintending engineering has also marked an inquiry to the officers concerned who took over the incomplete equipment from GMADA in 2019.
The GMADA chief administrator’s action came three years after the techno-financial audit report for the development of Aerocity, located along Airport Road, found that GMADA gave undue benefit of ₹8.76 crore to Larsen and Toubro, Chennai, which carried out various works for the development of the area.
The audit was conducted by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS), a public sector undertaking under the Union ministry of water resources, and the report was readied in July 2019.
GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011. As per the audit report, the agency carried out various development works in the civil, public health, electrical and horticulture sectors.
Under electrical services, the report had found that the agency did not lay the sand layer over double wall corrugated pipe, which was included in the paid item. Also, energy meters were not installed in feeders, but the agency was paid for them. The agency installed only 57 compact substations, while GMADA paid it for 67. This way, a questionable amount of ₹4 crore was paid to the agency.
Yet, PSPCL took the incomplete equipment from GMADA without any verification or inventory list.
Admitting this, PSPCL superintending engineering Ashwani Kumar said they were investigating the matter and a detailed report had been sought. “Accordingly, responsibility of the concerned officials will be fixed,” he said.
Another senior officer said there was tremendous pressure from senior GMADA officials to take over the system, as they had to make payments to the developing agency.
Vinod Sharma, president of Aerocity Residents’ Welfare Association, said the electrical infrastructure laid in the area was not as per load requirements. “As a result, residents face outages lasting for hours, especially during rains. The transformers and low tension cables installed are not as per specifications. The cables have multiple joints, making the electrical system weak and prone to faults,” he said.
-
Massive landslide on Mandi outskirts blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a massive landslide at 7 Mile near Hanogi Temple on the outskirts of Mandi blocked 109 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Another landslide on the Paonta Sahib-Shilai also disrupted the traffic flow. Dharamshala-McLeodganj Road was also blocked due to landslide. However, traffic was restored after a while. The heavy showers caused the rivulets to swell. It only drizzled in the state capital Shimla.
-
Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch. The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15. However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord. In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life.
-
Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax on essential items. After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
-
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics