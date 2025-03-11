Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Aerocity residents start cleanliness drive, slam GMADA for inaction

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Mar 11, 2025 11:51 AM IST

Around 50 residents of Aerocity, including women and senior citizens, joined the drive led by Aerocity Welfare and Development Committee (Block C) chairman R Tuli

Frustrated by the government’s inaction, residents of Aerocity launched a large-scale cleanliness drive near Airport Chowk on Monday.

Residents of Aerocity during a cleanliness drive in protest against GMADA’s inaction. (HT)
Residents of Aerocity during a cleanliness drive in protest against GMADA’s inaction. (HT)

Around 50 residents, including women and senior citizens, joined the drive led by Aerocity Welfare and Development Committee (Block C) chairman R Tuli.

Tuli criticised government officials for the neglect shown towards Aerocity. Despite its prime location near the International airport, residents are struggling with garbage heaps and plastic waste, the chairman said.

“GMADA has ignored this area for nearly nine months. Even VIPs and officials passing through the main Airport Road see the filth, yet they take no action,” said Tuli. He also said that the residents repeatedly raised this issue and complained but received no response.

Residents pointed out that the worsening garbage situation is attracting stray dogs, who often chase and attack people.

The community has decided to continue the cleanliness drive till the GMADA takes charge. Residents also demanded curbing the illegal dumping and encroachments along the airport road.

Tuli also highlighted the issue of rising unregulated roadside vendors. “The shopkeepers have occupied government land, built permanent structures and continue to dump waste irresponsibly. Meanwhile, GMADA collects high development charges but fails to provide even basic amenities,” he said.

He urged more residents to join the efforts and called on GMADA officials to address the growing sanitation crisis in Aerocity.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On