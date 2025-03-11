Mohali: Aerocity residents start cleanliness drive, slam GMADA for inaction

Frustrated by the government’s inaction, residents of Aerocity launched a large-scale cleanliness drive near Airport Chowk on Monday. Residents of Aerocity during a cleanliness drive in protest against GMADA’s inaction. (HT)

Around 50 residents, including women and senior citizens, joined the drive led by Aerocity Welfare and Development Committee (Block C) chairman R Tuli.

Tuli criticised government officials for the neglect shown towards Aerocity. Despite its prime location near the International airport, residents are struggling with garbage heaps and plastic waste, the chairman said.

“GMADA has ignored this area for nearly nine months. Even VIPs and officials passing through the main Airport Road see the filth, yet they take no action,” said Tuli. He also said that the residents repeatedly raised this issue and complained but received no response.

Residents pointed out that the worsening garbage situation is attracting stray dogs, who often chase and attack people.

The community has decided to continue the cleanliness drive till the GMADA takes charge. Residents also demanded curbing the illegal dumping and encroachments along the airport road.

Tuli also highlighted the issue of rising unregulated roadside vendors. “The shopkeepers have occupied government land, built permanent structures and continue to dump waste irresponsibly. Meanwhile, GMADA collects high development charges but fails to provide even basic amenities,” he said.

He urged more residents to join the efforts and called on GMADA officials to address the growing sanitation crisis in Aerocity.