Mohali: Another aide of Lawrence Bishnoi held with weapon

Over a month after Mohali police held a close associate of gangster Deepu Banur, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, with two illegal weapons; Phase 1 police on Wednesday arrested another gang member. The accused was identified as Gurkirat Singh of Morinda, Ropar. (HT Photo)

Police recovered .315 bore illegal weapons and two live cartridges, bought from Uttar Pradesh, from his possession.

The accused was arrested by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Agarwal and inspector Sukhbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1 police station.

Earlier on March 4, 2024, a .32 bore and a .315 bore country-made pistol along with four live cartridges, a bullet shell and a magazine were recovered from the accused identified as Aman Kumar, 22, of Zirakpur.

Police said that both Aman and Gurkirat Singh bought the weapons together to conduct gang activities.

Gurkirat was earlier booked in two criminal cases including an attempt to murder case and an Arms Act case, by Ropar police.

Meanwhile, inspired by gangster Deepak Banur, Aman Kumar also has the former’s tattoo on his arm.

DSP Agarwal said Kumar was earlier arrested by Sector 34 police under the Arms Act and had recently come out of jail.

Both the accused were booked under the Arms Act at Phase 1 police station.