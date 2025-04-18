Mohali: ANTF arrests two drug traffickers, recovers 500g heroin, pistol

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police arrested two drug traffickers on Wednesday, recovering half a kilogram of heroin, a foreign-made pistol, and two live cartridges from their possession. The accused were produced in a local court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody for three days. Inspector Ram Darshan, in-charge of the ANTF station, stated that the accused, identified as Ram and Lakhan, are cousins, who disguised their illicit activities by posing as milk vendors. (HT Photo)

This operation was carried out as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Punjab.

Inspector Ram Darshan, in-charge of the ANTF station, stated that the accused, identified as Ram and Lakhan, are cousins, who disguised their illicit activities by posing as milk vendors. Ram resides in the Milk Colony of Chandigarh, while Lakhan hails from Ferozepur in Punjab. The duo reportedly sourced heroin from border areas near Ferozepur and supplied it to various parts of Chandigarh.

Inspector Darshan added that the arrests were made following a tip-off.

He further revealed that Ram, originally from Ferozepur, had set up a shack in Gwala Basti behind Max Hospital in Mohali. He had brought the heroin from Ferozepur, intending to deliver it to Phase 2 in Mohali. The ANTF team arrested him at Madanpura Chowk, where the heroin was recovered during a search.

Based on the information provided by Ram, his accomplice, Lakhan, was apprehended in Ferozepur. Ram had sourced the 500 gm heroin from him for delivery in Mohali. A foreign-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Lakhan, who has a prior case of attempted murder registered against him in Ferozepur. Lakhan claimed that a friend had left the weapon and cartridges in his custody.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to distributing heroin in the slum areas of Chandigarh, including Sectors 38 (West), 39, 52, and Milk Colony, as well as Phase-1 and Sunny Enclave in Kharar, Mohali. They bought heroin at lower rates from Ferozepur and Amritsar and sold it at higher prices. Ram also confessed to having four regular customers in Sector 38 (West), and police have laid a trap to apprehend them. He also revealed that he used government buses for transporting heroin, travelling at night to avoid detection.

Further investigation is underway.