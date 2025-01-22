Mohali: Audi driver flees naka, 3 booked for endangering lives

Mohali police have booked three men for allegedly endangering lives of road users after speeding an Audi car, bearing a Haryana number, despite being signalled to stop by a PCR cop stationed at Phase 6 on Monday. “After the police started chasing the accused, they started driving in a rash manner towards Chandigarh in a bid to escape. However, they collided with multiple dividers and eventually rammed the car against a divider near the Sector 39 light point. Following this, they fled the spot, abandoning their car. The Phase 1 police has taken the vehicle into their custody,” a police officer said. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused Ramandeep Singh, 24, of Khuni Majra village in Kharar, besides two unidentified men, was coming from the Phase 6 night shelter road and heading towards the Phase 6 park, allegedly, at a high speed in the said vehicle, bearing number HR-70-E-5565. After ignoring the PCR cop’s direction to stop at the checkpoint, the accused sped towards Chandigarh.

The accused were booked under Sections 125 (acts that endanger the safety of others), 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Phase 1 police following the complaint filed by the PCR cop.

The police, meanwhile, are carrying out raids at possible hideouts of the absconding accused. According to police sources, Singh was already legally disowned by his family.

“The car was sold four times. Though Singh had purchased the vehicle, it is yet to be registered in his name. We have impounded it and will soon nab the other accused,” a senior police officer stated.