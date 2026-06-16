Mohali: Bank directed to pay ₹2L housing subsidy to Kharar couple

Mohali The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Indian Bank to pay a housing subsidy of ₹2,35,068 along with interest to a Kharar couple after holding the bank responsible for lapses in processing their claim under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Indian Bank fined ₹10,000, also told to pay 6% per annum interest on ₹2.35 lakh from Jan 2023. (HT File)

The order came on a complaint filed by Pushpraj Rathour and Sonia Devi, residents of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar, against Indian Bank’s Mohali branch and its corporate office in Chennai. According to the complaint, the couple obtained a loan of ₹18.90 lakh in November 2020 to purchase a residential property in Kharar. The loan was sanctioned and repayable through monthly installments over a period of 30 years.

The complainants stated that they were eligible for benefits under the PMAY’s Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) in the MIG-I category and were entitled to an interest subsidy of ₹2,35,068. After taking the loan, they repeatedly approached bank officials regarding the status of their subsidy claim.

The couple told the commission that the bank informed them through an email dated March 3, 2021, that their subsidy claim had been updated on the PMAY portal and that the amount would be credited to their loan account once received from the National Housing Bank. However, the subsidy was never credited despite repeated follow-ups.

Indian Bank argued that subsidy approval and disbursal are handled by government agencies and central nodal authorities, not by the lending bank. It maintained that its role was limited to processing and forwarding the application. The bank also claimed that the subsidy claim faced issues because UIDAI-based verification had not been completed initially.

After examining the evidence, the bench comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath observed that the housing loan had been sanctioned after the bank verified the complainants’ eligibility and KYC documents. The bench held that it was the bank’s responsibility to ensure that all required details, including e-KYC information, were correctly uploaded and processed on the PMAY portal.

The commission found that the bank failed to produce convincing evidence showing that the subsidy was denied despite complete compliance on its part. It concluded that the complainants were deprived of the PMAY benefit due to deficiency in service by the bank.

The bench directed the bank to pay ₹2,35,068 along with 6% annual interest from January 2, 2023, the date of filing the complaint. The commission also awarded ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.