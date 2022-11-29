Mohali: Bihar resident held for kidnapping 2-yr-old boy

Police on Sunday arrested a Bihar resident for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from a park near a slum in Dera Bassi on November 21.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Paswan, a native of Bihar, who lives in Sohana village and works as a labourer.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint lodged by Guddu, a native of UP who works as a labourer, the father of the kidnapped boy Chandan. He lives in a shanty built under a flyover in Dera Bassi.

He told police that Chandan was kidnapped when he and his three year-old sister Chandni went to a nearby park to play. After Chandni failed to find her brother, she informed her mother.

“We received the complaint on November 26 and managed to nab the accused near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, through CCTV footage” stated Darpan Ahluwalia, DSP of Derabassi.

According to the police, the accused had kidnapped Chandan since he didn’t have any children after seven years of marriage. A local court on Monday sent the accused to three days in police remand.

He has been booked under Section 365 (abduction) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dera Bassi police station.