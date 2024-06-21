Mohali: Biker crushed under truck, family gheraos police station

A motorcyclist was killed, and the pillion rider injured, after a collision with a truck under Balongi flyover around 2 am on Thursday. The PCR vehicle damaged by the angry mob. (HT Photo)

The victim, Sagar of Bar Majra, died on the spot following which, the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The driver was later arrested and released on bail.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The pillion rider, Mithun, suffered injuries in the leg.

As per information, the truck belonged to the Verka plant and was on the way to supply milk.

Disha, the victim’s sister-in-law, said that her brothers had reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. She alleged that the police had detained her brothers even as Verka employees were pelting stones at them and the police party. Scores of people, including the family of the deceased, gharoed the Balongi police station in the morning accusing the police of illegal detention.

Inspector Sumit Mor, station house officer, Balongi, said people gathered at the spot were not allowing them to take the body and were pelting stones at the police party during which the PCR vehicle was damaged.

“We have registered two cases – one against the truck driver and another against unidentified persons for attacking the police and damaging the PCR vehicle. We have not arrested anyone in the second case,” the SHO said.

Truck mows down 13-yr-old cyclist near Cheema chowk

A 13-year-old boy died after his cycle was crushed under a truck near Cheema Chowk around 8 am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Virat of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar.

Dharmendra, the father of the deceased and an auto-rickshaw driver, said that he had bought the cycle for his son just 10 days ago.

Virat used to go cycling in the morning and followed the routine on Thursday as well.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital by the truck driver and some passersby.

After the doctors declared him dead, the driver fled the hospital, the victim’s father claimed.

Phase-1 police have booked an unidentified truck driver and taken the truck in custody.

The accused was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)