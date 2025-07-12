Mohali: Biker killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur flyover

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified car on the Zirakpur flyover on Thursday. Closed-circuit television camera footage in the area is being examined to trace the vehicle. (HT photo for representation)

The victim was identified as Varinder, a resident of Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh.

His friend, who was riding pillion on the bike and suffered injuries in the accident, said that they were on the flyover when a speeding car hit them, throwing both off the bike. Passersby took them to a nearby hospital where Varinder died during treatment.

The complainant added that the car driver involved in the crash fled the scene after the incident. Police added that no eyewitnesses were able to note down the vehicle’s registration number or identity at the time of the accident. The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125A (concealing information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Closed-circuit television camera footage in the area is being examined to trace the vehicle.