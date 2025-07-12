Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Biker killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur flyover

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The victim was identified as Varinder, a resident of Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh; his friend, who was riding pillion on the bike and suffered injuries in the accident, said that they were on the flyover when a speeding car hit them, throwing both off the bike

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified car on the Zirakpur flyover on Thursday.

Closed-circuit television camera footage in the area is being examined to trace the vehicle. (HT photo for representation)
Closed-circuit television camera footage in the area is being examined to trace the vehicle. (HT photo for representation)

The victim was identified as Varinder, a resident of Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh.

His friend, who was riding pillion on the bike and suffered injuries in the accident, said that they were on the flyover when a speeding car hit them, throwing both off the bike. Passersby took them to a nearby hospital where Varinder died during treatment.

The complainant added that the car driver involved in the crash fled the scene after the incident. Police added that no eyewitnesses were able to note down the vehicle’s registration number or identity at the time of the accident. The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125A (concealing information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Closed-circuit television camera footage in the area is being examined to trace the vehicle.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Biker killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur flyover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On