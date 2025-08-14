Mohali bizman gets 10-cr extortion threat in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name

A businessman residing in Mohali’s Aerocity area has alleged that he has been receiving repeated extortion calls from persons claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On July 8 and 9, he received more calls from the same number, which he ignored. Soon after, he got a WhatsApp message with threats to kill him if he did not pay. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Gurinder Singh said the callers have been demanding ₹10 crore, threatening that his family members would be killed if he failed to pay up.

Based on the complaint, Aerocity police have registered a case against Goldy Dhillon of Muktsar and Hari Bokson of Sonepat, Haryana, under Sections 308/2 (extortion by fear of harm), 351/2 (coercion), 3 (involvement of more than one person in a crime), and 62 (attempt to commit a crime punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gurinder told the police that he runs an education office in Chandigarh’s Sector 47, where his father and brother Narinder Singh also work. On July 7, around 7.15 pm, he received a call from a foreign number. The caller claimed to be Goldy Dhillon from the Lawrence Bishnoi group and asked if he was Bhagwan Singh. When Gurinder replied that he was Bhagwan Singh’s son, the caller listed the names of other family members, gave their home and office addresses, and demanded ₹10 crore.

When Gurinder disconnected the call, the extortionist called back again, warning that hanging up would not resolve the issue and that the money had to be arranged. On July 8 and 9, he received more calls from the same number, which he ignored. Soon after, he got a WhatsApp message with threats to kill him if he did not pay.

On July 13, at 7.45 pm, Gurinder’s mother received a WhatsApp call from the same number. The caller demanded ₹10 crore and, when she refused, threatened to shoot either her husband or sons, advising her to “Google” his name. The threats continued, and on July 14, another caller, claiming to be from the “Bokson Bishnoi group,” conveyed a “special message” from Anmol Bhai, again demanding ₹10 crore.

The extortionists sent photos of the family’s house and vehicles via WhatsApp and continued making calls from foreign numbers, warning them not to inform police.