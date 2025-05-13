Mohali bizman, son escape firing, factory vandalised; 3 held

A man and his son, who have been running their business from a plot in Phase 8-B industrial area on rent, were reportedly fired at by a few persons who wanted them to vacate the premises, police said on Monday. Identified as Navdeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 71 in Mohali, and his son Jatin Kumar, both escaped unhurt. The assailants also reportedly vandalised their factory and threw belongings out of the premises. The assailants also damaged a crane before fleeing the scene, the police said. (HT Photo)

DSP (City-1) Prithvi Singh Chahal said three persons — Jasveer Singh Virdi of Phase 7, Gurpinder Singh Bainipal of Kharar and Soni Singh of Mataur — were arrested and a .32-bore pistol, along with .315-bore cartridges, was seized. They were produced before a district court on Monday that sent them to one-day police custody. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, the police said.

In his complaint, Navdeep stated that he has been living on the first floor of plot number F-225 in the Phase 8-B industrial area for the past 10 years from where he operates his lift installation business. Accused Jasveer Singh Virdi, brother of Australia-based plot owner Kamaljeet, has the power of attorney of the property. Navdeep said Jasveer had been threatening him for a long time and had even disconnected the electricity supply to the plot around 18 months ago. To continue operations, he has been using a 10KV power generator.

At around 7 pm on Sunday evening, Jasveer reportedly turned up with 8–10 accomplices in Navdeep’s absence and removed two generators along with other belongings from the plot and vandalised several items. Alerted by his worker, Navdeep rushed to the spot along with his son and began moving the equipment and belongings back inside with the help of five to six labourers. He alleged that at around 11.40 pm, Gurpinder Singh Bainipal allegedly returned with another group of 8–10 people and opened fire. Navdeep and his son managed to escape unhurt. The assailants also damaged a crane before fleeing the scene. An investigation is currently underway, the police said.

In his plaint, Navdeep also named Gurpreet Singh of Baroli village (Kurali), Deepak, Lucky and others. The Phase 1 police have registered a case under Sections 125, 351(2), 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also under the Arms Act.