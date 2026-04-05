Mohali: BJP leaders allege 400 families left to suffer amid filth in Aura Avenue Kharar

“The horrifying sewage overflow in Aura Avenue Kharar has exposed the AAP-led Punjab government’s complete administrative failure and insensitivity towards common citizens”, BJP’s Punjab media head Vineet Joshi said on Saturday, adding that nearly 400 families are being forced to live in inhuman and unhygienic conditions, with overflowing sewage turning the residential society into a breeding ground for diseases. Taking a swipe at the government, Joshi said, “people who invested their life savings to buy legally constructed flats are now being forced to live worse than slum conditions. (HT Photo)

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Aura Avenue has been raising the issue and said the situation has gone from bad to worse. Despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been provided. “This is not just negligence, it is a direct threat to public health,” Joshi asserted.

RWA members informed that complaints have been repeatedly submitted to the Kharar municipal council, including the executive officer and sub-divisional officer. “The issue was also escalated to local MLA Anmol Gagan Mann and even the office of the Punjab health minister, yet no action has been taken. This clearly reflects the collapse of governance under AAP,” Joshi said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Joshi said, “people who invested their life savings to buy legally constructed flats are now being forced to live worse than slum conditions. This is the ‘model of governance’ AAP claims to showcase.”

He warned that if the authorities fail to take immediate and concrete action, the BJP will not hesitate to launch a strong agitation.

Kharar EO Sukhdev Singh said, “The builder is responsible for maintaining the Aura Avenue. However, we will conduct an inspection and will ensure timely resolution.”