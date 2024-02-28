 Mohali: ‘Breast cancer symposium’ introduce new surgical techniques - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: ‘Breast cancer symposium’ introduce new surgical techniques

Mohali: ‘Breast cancer symposium’ introduce new surgical techniques

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 28, 2024 09:12 AM IST

A ‘Breast Cancer Symposium’ was hosted on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness about breast cancer and showcase the latest surgical interventions at Fortis Cancer Institute. The event was organised by endocrine and breast cancer surgeon Dr Naval Bansal, with more than 150 delegates for improved survival rates and quality of life for breast cancer patients.

The symposium featured hands-on training sessions, ABC and SGRT radiation techniques, a poster quiz for postgraduate students and awareness talks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bansal highlighted cutting-edge treatment options, including vacuum assisted breast surgery, immediate or delayed reconstruction, latest radiotherapy machine, multidisciplinary tumour board, sentinel node lymph biopsy, stereotactic breast surgery, immunotherapy and advanced day-care.

The symposium featured hands-on training sessions, ABC and SGRT radiation techniques, a poster quiz for postgraduate students and awareness talks.

Medical oncology director Dr Rajeev Bedi and radiation oncology director Dr Narendra Kumar Bhalla emphasised the importance of the symposium in addressing breast cancer management and showcasing the latest advancements in treatment.

