Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil assured Punjab’s industrialists on Tuesday that the Centre would work to resolve their concerns, saying it is the government’s responsibility to facilitate entrepreneurs who generate employment and contribute to the economy. The meeting was organised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht, who is also a former president of the Mohali Industries Association. (HT File)

Addressing an industry meeting organised under the Viksit Bharat initiative at Mohali Club, Paatil said industrialists worked hard not only to earn a livelihood but also to provide employment and financial support to thousands of others. “If such people have to repeatedly request the government to resolve their problems, it is something I cannot digest. We believe it is the government’s job to facilitate them,” he said.

He said he had carefully noted the issues raised by the industry and would work with stakeholders to find solutions, particularly on international airport connectivity and GST-related concerns. “We will resolve each issue of Punjab. Together. It doesn’t need to be a double engine government to meet these demands. I will arrange meetings with concerned ministries if you are willing to come to Delhi and address your issues. Together we will work towards a Viksit Punjab and, consequently, a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Paatil also said that no project initiated by the Centre had been stopped due to a shortage of funds under the Narendra Modi government. He added that people had not been left to demand basic necessities such as water, electricity and livelihood during the Prime Minister’s tenure.

On water conservation, he urged ministers, industrialists and officials to ensure that government and private buildings were designed to facilitate rainwater retention and groundwater recharge.

Industrialists highlighted Punjab’s geographical and economic disadvantages, citing its landlocked location, higher transportation costs, distance from coastal markets and the impact of past wars, militancy and terrorism. They sought the opening of trade through the Wagah border, arguing that it could boost industry and tourism.

Vivek Kapoor, director of Jal Bath Fittings, sought stronger industrial infrastructure and support for the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC). PJ Singh, founder, chairman, and managing director (MD) of Tynor Orthotics India, called for economic relief, including a waiver of accumulated loans, and pointed to the absence of freight cargo flights despite the presence of several airports.

Other concerns included the inverted GST structure, with industrialists citing 18% tax on inputs against 5% on finished products, power cuts and delays in resolving input-output tax differences. They also sought better industrial preparedness and employment-oriented skills training.

Harpreet Singh Nibber, MD Pritika Group of Industries, said Punjab’s contribution to the national GDP had declined from 4-4.5% to around 2.5%, arguing that the state needed an industrial revolution after its contribution to the Green Revolution. Real estate representatives also flagged stress in the sector, while industrialists sought a level playing field with states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Among the other industry representatives present were RS Sachdeva, former chairman for Punjab State at the PHD (Punjab, Haryana and Delhi) Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Bharat Bhushan, director of Mahaluxmi Processing House. Paramjit Singh Sodhi, vice president JSW Steel; Sarabjeet Singh of Preet Tractors and Combines; Dilpreet Singh Boparai director of VK Engineering Works; and Pardeep Bansal, MD HLP Galleria.

The meeting was organised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht, who is also a former president of the Mohali Industries Association.

Around 350 industrialists attended the meeting, the majority from Mohali district, while nearly 50 representatives came from other parts of Punjab. Sanjay Tandon, Ashok Mittal and other industry representatives were also present.