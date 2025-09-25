Mohali: Clash breaks out between migrants, residents in Dhakoli’s housing society

A clash broke out between migrants and residents of a housing society in Dhakoli on Wednesday morning after residents locked the entry gate to restrict labourers from passing through. ASI Harjinder Singh said police are examining the residents’ complaint. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the residents, the migrants are employed as daily-wage workers by local contractors and stay in temporary jhuggis near the society. Residents alleged that their entry route passed through the society, causing repeated friction.

Residents alleged that the workers often consume liquor and fight among themselves inside the premises, creating an atmosphere of insecurity. Despite repeated requests, contractors did not provide a separate access route for the labourers.

Society president Vijender Singh said that they had repeatedly appealed to the contractor to arrange a separate entry for labourers. “The supervisor had asked us to lock the gate after 10 pm. We locked it, and around 8.50 am, when the contractor arrived, we gathered there to discuss any possible solution, but the workers attacked us. My differently abled friend was injured and referred to GMCH-32. They tried to hit us with sticks and rods. We even called the PCR, but asked them to leave because we feared further escalation as there were too many workers inside the society. We do not have CCTV cameras in our society, neither in the lifts nor in the park, which is very concerning,” he said.

ASI Harjinder Singh said police are examining the residents’ complaint. “We have initiated an investigation into the incident and we will take appropriate legal action,” he said.