Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned ₹80,000 a month
A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for her family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net.
The woman, identified as Manjot Kaur, 29, a resident of Phase-10, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. She was allegedly on her way to Amritsar to deliver the consignment when she was caught.
Her husband, Rahul, a resident of Amritsar, was arrested for drug peddling by the special task force in 2018, almost a year after the duo got married. He is currently lodged in the Amritsar jail. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.
Manjot returned to her parents’ house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.
Phase-11 station house officer (SHO), Gagandeep Singh said, “The accused, who is a Class-12 dropout, used to travel to Amritsar four times a month, and deliver about 60gm heroin each time. For every consignment, she was paid a commission of ₹20,000, thus she was earning about ₹80,000 a month.”
“She used to travel by bus after getting a call from Amritsar. She claims she doesn’t know the person from whom she used to collect the drugs and is also not aware of the person to whom it was delivered,” the SHO added.
The cop further said that during a search at her house, it was found that she was leading a lavish life. Her father deals in the sale of women’s suits.
On Tuesday, she was produced in a local court, from where she was sent to two-day police remand.
Deputy superintendent of police, City 2, Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Police are trying to bust the drug supply network with her arrest.”
Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms
Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station.
Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Chandigarh administration announces ₹20 lakh compensation to deceased girl’s family
The UT administration will give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the girl who died after a heritage tree fell on her at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8. The administration on Tuesday also decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those critically injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each to students, who suffered minor injuries.
500-year-old Mudiya Mela has a Bengal connection
Agra The five-century-old famous 'Mudiya Mela', which has a Bengal connection, will reach its zenith on Wednesday night, it being Poornima (full moon night). A sea of devotees has already started a 21-kilometre 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around Goverdhan hillock in Mathura after having a dip in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple. The 'Mudiya Poornima Mela' is being organized this year after a gap of two years following the pandemic.
