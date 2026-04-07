Mohali: Congress holds massive protest against GMADA’s land acquisition

Senior Congress leaders, led by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday held a massive protest outside Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) Bhawan in Mohali against land acquisition by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was also present in the protest, along with farmers and local residents. Congress workers participating in a farmers’ protest against land acquisition by GMADA outside PUDA Bhawan in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Bajwa launched a sharp attack on Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. “The AAP government has betrayed the people of Punjab and pushed the state into heavy debt. In five years, the AAP government would burden Punjab with nearly ₹5 lakh crore debt”, Bajwa said. He accused the government of working to grab land and benefit big corporate houses instead of protecting people’s rights.

Speaking in support of farmers, Bajwa said Punjab’s land has been made fertile by farmers’ hard work and no government has the right to acquire it without their consent. He accused the government of betraying farmers and framing policies to benefit corporate houses.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, alleged that land is being acquired by GMADA without proper compensation and later commercial entities are being preferred over farmers during plot allotments.

“Earlier, 28 villages were displaced in the name of building Chandigarh, where residents lost their homes and livelihoods and struggled for years to rehabilitate themselves. Even farmers allotted corner or park-facing plots are being charged extra like general allottees, which is unfair. The government is planning to acquire around 11,000 acres more land, which the Congress party will strongly oppose”, Sidhu said.

He demanded that GMADA should issue a white paper detailing the land acquired so far, the revenue generated and the amount spent on Mohali’s development.