Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Mohali: Contractor accused of raping 16-year-old domestic help

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 19, 2025 10:18 AM IST

The accused lured her to his residence under the pretext of cleaning work, spiked her drink and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious

A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, working as a domestic help in Mohali, was allegedly raped by a contractor on Thursday. The accused lured her to his residence under the pretext of cleaning work, spiked her drink and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The victim claimed that the contractor threatened her of dire consequences if she informed about the assault to anyone. (HT Photo)
She regained consciousness hours later, bleeding and in pain, police said. The victim claimed that the contractor threatened her of dire consequences if she informed about the assault to anyone.

A case has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but no arrests have been made yet. Authorities are investigating the incident.

