Mohali couple’s only son impaled by iron gate’s spikes
In a freak incident, a 16-year-old boy died after the sharp-edged spikes of his neighbour’s iron gate impaled him while trying to jump over to the other side in Sohana on Tuesday evening.
The only son of his parents, the deceased, Gagandeep Singh, was a Class-12 student at a private school in Sector 69, Mohali. His father works as a caterer in Mohali, while his mother is a housewife.
According to police, on Tuesday evening, he was trying to jump over his neighbour’s gate to take a shortcut to the other side of the village. But in the attempt, his shirt got stuck in the gate and its sharp-edged spikes pierced through the right side of his abdomen, rupturing the lever.
He managed to free himself and tried to walk towards a doctor’s clinic in the village, but soon collapsed due to the extent of his injury. Onlookers rushed him to a private hospital, but he could not survive.
Sohana SHO Gurjeet Singh said the family members turned down post-mortem examination, stating that it was an accidental death.
Seeking financial aid for the bereaved parents, SAD leader and Sohana resident Parvinder Singh Sohana said Gagandeep’s death had come as a huge blow for them. He said Gagandeep’s father Darshan Singh was already suffering from cancer that had pushed the family in financial straits, adding that Gagandeep was brilliant in studies and was to appear in board exams in this session.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
