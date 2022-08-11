Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali couple’s only son impaled by iron gate’s spikes

Mohali couple’s only son impaled by iron gate’s spikes

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST
The 16-year-old was trying to jump over his neighbour’s gate to take a shortcut to the other side of the village; in the attempt, the gate’s sharp-edged spikes pierced through his abdomen
Gagandeep Singh was the only son of his parents, who lived in Mohali’s Sohana village. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In a freak incident, a 16-year-old boy died after the sharp-edged spikes of his neighbour’s iron gate impaled him while trying to jump over to the other side in Sohana on Tuesday evening.

The only son of his parents, the deceased, Gagandeep Singh, was a Class-12 student at a private school in Sector 69, Mohali. His father works as a caterer in Mohali, while his mother is a housewife.

According to police, on Tuesday evening, he was trying to jump over his neighbour’s gate to take a shortcut to the other side of the village. But in the attempt, his shirt got stuck in the gate and its sharp-edged spikes pierced through the right side of his abdomen, rupturing the lever.

ALSO READ: HP soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu

He managed to free himself and tried to walk towards a doctor’s clinic in the village, but soon collapsed due to the extent of his injury. Onlookers rushed him to a private hospital, but he could not survive.

Sohana SHO Gurjeet Singh said the family members turned down post-mortem examination, stating that it was an accidental death.

Seeking financial aid for the bereaved parents, SAD leader and Sohana resident Parvinder Singh Sohana said Gagandeep’s death had come as a huge blow for them. He said Gagandeep’s father Darshan Singh was already suffering from cancer that had pushed the family in financial straits, adding that Gagandeep was brilliant in studies and was to appear in board exams in this session.

