Mohali couple’s only son impaled by iron gate’s spikes

In a freak incident, a 16-year-old boy died after the sharp-edged spikes of his neighbour’s iron gate impaled him while trying to jump over to the other side in Sohana on Tuesday evening.

The only son of his parents, the deceased, Gagandeep Singh, was a Class-12 student at a private school in Sector 69, Mohali. His father works as a caterer in Mohali, while his mother is a housewife.

According to police, on Tuesday evening, he was trying to jump over his neighbour’s gate to take a shortcut to the other side of the village. But in the attempt, his shirt got stuck in the gate and its sharp-edged spikes pierced through the right side of his abdomen, rupturing the lever.

He managed to free himself and tried to walk towards a doctor’s clinic in the village, but soon collapsed due to the extent of his injury. Onlookers rushed him to a private hospital, but he could not survive.

Sohana SHO Gurjeet Singh said the family members turned down post-mortem examination, stating that it was an accidental death.

Seeking financial aid for the bereaved parents, SAD leader and Sohana resident Parvinder Singh Sohana said Gagandeep’s death had come as a huge blow for them. He said Gagandeep’s father Darshan Singh was already suffering from cancer that had pushed the family in financial straits, adding that Gagandeep was brilliant in studies and was to appear in board exams in this session.