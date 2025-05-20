Mohali court acquits BKI chief Hawara in arms case

A Mohali court on Monday acquitted Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara of charges related to arms and explosives. Currently serving a life sentence in the then chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, Hawara, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail of Delhi, was presented before the court via videoconferencing. Jagtar Singh Hawara

The case was registered under the Arms and Explosives Act by the Kharar police in 2020. In August 2023, the court had framed charges against him under Section 120-B of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act, read with 120-B, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act, also read with 120-B.

His counsel, advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, said, “The case was baseless. The police failed to substantiate their claims. Out of the 32 cases registered against him, this was the final one to go to trial. With this acquittal, Hawara is now legally entitled to apply for parole.”

Earlier, Hawara’s physical production in the court was deferred after a response from the additional superintendent of Mandoli Jail, Delhi, stated that Hawara was classified as a “high-risk prisoner” and could not be physically produced before the court.

On Monday, Hawara was again produced via videoconferencing. The court subsequently informed jail authorities of his acquittal, said advocate Manjhpur. The case registered in Kharar had mentioned that weapons and explosives recovered were planted by Hawara.

In January 2024, a local court discharged him in another case registered at the Sohana police station in Mohali, citing insufficient evidence to support charges under the Explosives Act and criminal conspiracy.

Hawara has also expressed his desire to be transferred to a jail in Punjab. He has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asserting that he is a convicted prisoner, and that no criminal case is currently registered against him in Delhi. Since he is serving a life sentence in a case originating from Punjab, he has requested that he be lodged in a jail there.

A native of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, Hawara was arrested on September 21, 1995, and was later convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Since his arrest, he has remained continuously in custody and has now been in jail for over 29 years.