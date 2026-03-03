Mohali court acquits gangster, aides in murder case, cites lack of evidence

Mohali: The court has acquitted gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, along with Gurdev Singh and Amit Dagar, in the 2019 murder case of Inderjit Singh alias Dhinda, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Concluding that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, the court acquitted Gurdev Singh, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, granting them the benefit of doubt and directing them to furnish bail bonds under Section 437(A) of the CrPC (HT Ph)

The case pertains to the killing of 25-year-old Inderjit Singh, who was shot dead near Darpan City on Stadium Road, in Kharar on November 7, 2019. Police recovered 15 empty cartridges of .32 bore (KF 7.65) from the spot. A medical board conducted the post-mortem and found multiple firearm entry wounds on the victim’s head and face, confirming that he died due to gunshot injuries.

During investigation, police nominated Chaudhary who was lodged in Central Jail, Delhi at the time along with Gurdev Singh and Amit Dagar, alleging that they had conspired to commit the murder. The prosecution charged them under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Police arrested the accused on production warrants and filed a supplementary challan before the court.

However, Mohali court acquitted the trio after finding serious gaps in the prosecution’s case. The complainant, Balbir Singh, brother of the deceased, failed to identify the accused in court and denied making any statement implicating them. The court declared him hostile. The prosecution also failed to produce any electronic evidence, call records, or recovery linking the accused directly to the crime. Investigating officers admitted that they nominated the accused, primarily on the basis of secret informer inputs. No weapon was recovered from the accused, and no independent witness supported the conspiracy theory.

The court also noted that several co-accused, including Rohit Sethi and others, had earlier been acquitted in December 2022 after a full trial, as the prosecution could not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court held that mere nomination based on secret information, without corroborative evidence, was insufficient to establish guilt. The court further observed that no recovery was made from the accused, they were already in custody in other cases at the time of nomination, and there was no evidence placing them at the scene of crime.

Concluding that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, the court acquitted Gurdev Singh, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, granting them the benefit of doubt and directing them to furnish bail bonds under Section 437(A) of the CrPC. Chaudhary is a high-profile gangster from Gurugram, Haryana, primarily known for his intense rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Currently in police custody, he is associated with the Bambiha gang and has been linked to several significant murder cases, including extortion and the 2022 Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.