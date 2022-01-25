Mohali court awards 2 Ludhiana men 10 years RI in drugs case

Mohali additional district and session judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke on Monday sentenced two Ludhiana residents to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug smuggling case. A fine of ₹1 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts.

In October 2018, the two convicts, Gurinder Singh, alias Gindi, and Prince Sharma were arrested by the special task force (STF) of Mohali police, and 850gm heroin was recovered from them.

They were nabbed from the Airport road while entering Mohali to sell the contraband.

The STF in its charge sheet alleged that the two smugglers used to procure heroin from Delhi and sold it in Mohali, Ropar, Kharar, Ludhiana, Samrala, Chandigarh and Morinda at higher rates.