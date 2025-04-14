Mohali court directs Punjab Police to provide copy of FIR to Bajwa

A day after Punjab Police booked Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, for providing misleading information that endangers the country’s sovereignty and unity by claiming that 50 bombs have reached the border state, a Mohali court on Monday directed the cyber crime wing to upload the first information report besides handing him a hard copy of the FIR. Punjab leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa’s house in Chandigarh on Sunday. His counsel told the court on Monday that Bajwa was not home at the time of the delivery of notice and being out of station didn’t know the contents of the FIR. (ANI Photo)

Bajwa was booked under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will), a non-bailable offence, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cyber crime police station in Phase-7, Mohali, on Sunday night. He was summoned to appear before it on Monday noon, but sought time till 2pm on Tuesday.

Through his counsel APS Deol and HS Dhanoa, Bajwa urged the Mohali court to direct the station house officer (SHO) of the police station to share a hard copy of the FIR.

His counsel said that Bajwa was not home at the time of the delivery of notice and being out of station didn’t know the contents of the FIR against him.

The summons were issued on Sunday night after a two-member team of Punjab Police reached Bajwa’s house and questioned him over his claims even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, asking if he “had direct links with Pakistan”.

Bajwa said he cooperated with the police team which visited his residence here but refused to divulge his sources as he attacked the AAP government over the “deteriorating” law and order issue in the state.

Earlier, Mann hit out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither did Punjab Police intelligence nor did the central intelligence agency share any such information. The chief minister said strict action will be taken if Bajwa’s statement was meant only to “create panic”.

“What is the source of your information? It is your responsibility to share information. Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die?” he asked. “If you do not have information and gave the statement only to spread panic, then it is a serious crime. Strict action will be taken,” he said.

‘Explosive claim’ in TV interview

In an interview to a private TV channel, Bajwa claimed, “I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off.” Bajwa’s claims came amid a series of grenade attacks in the state in recent months.

A team of Punjab Police comprising assistant inspector general of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Mohali superintendent of police (city) Harbir Atwal on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

Talking to reporters outside Bajwa’s residence, AIG Grewal said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa’s information since it was a matter of national security. “Bajwa did not disclose any source or origin of this information. So far, he has not given any input useful to us,” she said.

Mann also sought a clarification from the Congress in this regard. “Is the Congress hand-in-glove with anti-national forces and does it know how many bombs have reached and exploded? Congress party’s national leaders and Bajwa also should clarify,” the chief minister said.

I could be targeted, says Bajwa

On his part, Bajwa said a police team visited his residence and questioned him for his statement. “I gave an interview to a TV channel. My sources had informed me that 50 bombs have reached here and 18 bombs have exploded at police stations in border areas and other places,” he told reporters at his residence.

“These are my own sources. As I have remained MLA and MP, I have my sources in Punjab, in the intelligence department and central agencies. They gave me the information two days ago, saying the situation is turning sensitive (in Punjab). They warned me that I could also be one of the targets,” he said.

The Congress leader said that his family had been a victim of militancy and he had escaped a bomb attack in Batala in 1990. “My sources told me that I was vulnerable as neither my party is in power in the state nor at the Centre,” he said.

The legislator claimed he cooperated with the police team and added that he could not reveal his sources. “I told officers that I am willing to assist you but I cannot reveal my sources.” Later, Bajwa said in a statement, “As the leader of opposition, I hold a constitutional position and am privy to sensitive information. I will not be intimidated. I have made it clear to police officials that while I stand by my statement, I will not disclose my sources. My duty is to the people of Punjab and to the Constitution not to the whims of a vindictive government.”