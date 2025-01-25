Mohali court holds three shooters guilty of Vicky Middukhera’s murder

Over three years after Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, alias Vicky, was shot dead in Sector 71 on August 7, 2021, a local court on Friday convicted three sharpshooters of the gruesome broad daylight murder. Vikramjit Singh Middukhera was shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7, 2021. (HT file photo)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sran held guilty Anil Kumar, alias Latth; Ajay Kumar, alias Lefty; and Sajjan Singh, alias Bhola, all members of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 27.

However, due to lack of direct evidence, the court acquitted gangsters Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhuppi Rana, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, who were accused of conspiring the murder. The defence argued that they were charged as conspirators but they were lodged in various jails during the crime.

Trial into the sensational murder case had begun in November 2024, with charges being framed against the six accused.

Two months later, the three sharpshooters were held guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 25 of the Arms Act, shared public prosecutor RS Johal and advocate HS Dhanoa, the victim’s counsel.

As per the police charge-sheet, both Anil and Ajay had chased and shot at Middukhera, while Sajjan remained in the car with another shooter Somvir, who remains at large. All three convicts are facing multiple trials for murder and extortion.

Victim sustained 12 bullets

On August 7, 2021, Middukhera was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am, when Anil and Ajay chased him and fired multiple shots at him.

Middukhera had ran for his life for about 500 metres amid raining bullets and had even managed to scale the wall of the Sector 71 community centre for cover, but could not survive. He used to carry a licensed pistol in his vehicle, but did not get a chance to grab it. He had sustained 12 bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Gangster Gaurav Patial conspired murder: Police

According to police probe, Middukhera was murdered on the directions of Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky Patial.

Rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Patial leads the Davinder Bambiha gang since the gangster’s death in a police encounter in 2016.

As per case files, Middukhera was very close to the Bishnoi gang since his school and college days in Chandigarh, making him a target of the gang’s rivals.

Less than a year after Middukhera’s murder, the Bishnoi gang shot dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022, terming it an act of revenge. According to the Bishnoi gang, Moose Wala was involved in that murder, though police probe has not pointed to the singer’s role.

Five accused still at large

Apart from Patial, during probe, police had also identified the role of four more accused.

Among them is Shagunpreet Singh, Moose Wala’s manager, who allegedly arranged the stay of the shooters at a flat in Kharar after picking them up from Sohana a day before Middukhera’s murder.

Singh is currently residing in Australia. Mohali police have requested Australian authorities to cancel his visa and also written to the regional passport officer, Chandigarh, to revoke his passport.

Apart from gangster Lucky Patial, the fourth shooter, Somvir, and Shagunpreet Singh; Ravinder Chauhan, who allegedly arranged a car, SIM card and weapons from Yamunanagar for the murder, and gangster Dharmander Gogni, who was also involved in the murder conspiracy, continue to evade arrest. As per police, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed once they are arrested.