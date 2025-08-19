Mohali: Craters turn Landran Road into highway of hazards

For residents and commuters in Kharar, the entire monsoon season has been nothing short of a nightmare. The roads near Nijjer Chowk and Landran Road at Surya Enclave, Shivalik City, have been reduced to cratered, muddy stretches, leaving people struggling with traffic chaos, waterlogging and the constant risk of accidents. Despite repeated complaints and protests, authorities have failed to provide relief. Commuters struggle to navigate massive potholes on Landran Road, a key part of the 40-km National Highway 205-A stretch that connects Kharar to Tepla via Banur. (HT)

A 100-metre stretch of Landran Road near Surya Enclave paints the worst picture.

Large potholes filled with sludge and stagnant water have made the road almost trackless. While one side is somewhat navigable, the other has deteriorated to such an extent that vehicles avoid it altogether. As a result, both light and heavy vehicles are forced to drive on the wrong side, heightening the risk of accidents.

The Kharar-Landran Road is a key stretch of a 40 km national highway (NH 205A) that connects Kharar to Tepla via Banur.

“Every day is a risk. Cars skid, bikers fall, buses swerve dangerously. This is not a road, it is an obstacle course,” said Rajeev Sharma, who travels to Mohali daily from Landran for work.

Faulty sewage lines have further compounded the crisis.

Residents allege that the existing pipes are too narrow to carry wastewater, leading to backflow and waterlogging after every spell of rain.

“With stagnant water collected for days, mosquitoes are breeding rapidly. Chances of dengue increase and yet no preventive steps are being taken,” said Sheetal Thakur, a Landran resident.

“Commuting through the 100m stretch near Surya Enclave is no less than a nightmare. Traffic, potholes and waterlogging choke daily commute, put life at risk. Even ambulances struggle to pass through. It poses a serious risk to public, yet no action has been taken,” said Ajay Thakur, another Landran resident.

Last week, locals planted rice saplings on Nijjer Road to highlight its poor condition. The symbolic protest was aimed at drawing attention to the waterlogged, muddy stretch that resembles a paddy field. “We had gone to the authorities months ago, but apart from assurances, no work has started,” said Gurpreet Kaur, a local resident.

For over a year, residents have been submitting written complaints to the MC office and the ward councillor, but no action has been taken.

“We even tried repairing a part of the road ourselves, but that was not sufficient. Then we staged a dharna at the SDM office on August 6, where we were given a written assurance that action would be taken against officers if work did not start. Even after that, nothing moved. Later, MP Malwinder Kang personally visited the road, but still no work has been done. We are tired of reaching out to everyone and yet getting no result,” said Paramveer Singh, a Nijjer Road resident.

The worsening condition has also hit shopkeepers and daily commuters.

Small business owners near Nijjer Chowk claim that customers avoid the area because of the sludge-filled approach.

Parents too worry about the safety of school buses that ply through the stretch everyday. “The buses often tilt dangerously while crossing the potholes. We fear a major accident if repairs are not done,” said Harpreet Singh, a parent.

When asked about the delay, SDM Kharar Divya P said tenders have already been passed and work will soon begin. “On Nijjer Road, sewage work has been done and the road work is expected to start in about a week. EO has been directed to do this. Right now, continuous rains make it impossible.”

“For the Kharar-Landran Road, NHAI is the responsible authority. We are monitoring it closely and carrying out patchwork, but because of the rainfall, it has not been done. Meanwhile, we are also de-watering the stretch. Once the weather clears, roadwork will begin there as well, likely within the next week,” the SDM added.