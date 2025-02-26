Mohali DC Komal Mittal takes charge, vows action against drug abuse and corruption

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali on Tuesday, replacing Aashika Jain, who has now taken over as the deputy commissioner of Hoshiarpur. Komal Mittal after assuming charge as Mohali deputy commissioner on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Mittal, who previously served as additional deputy commissioner (General) in Mohali, was later appointed as DC Hoshiarpur before returning to Mohali in her new role.

Outlining her priorities for the district, Mittal said she would work against corruption and drug abuse. “We will work on de-addiction and rehabilitation centers in coordination with the police. I will also work to remove problems pertaining to unplanned urban development, encroachments, cleanliness and illegal constructions. We will also take the initiative to streamline traffic here,” she said.

“Following government directions, I will not allow illegal immigration agents to harass innocent people and dupe them of their hard-earned money. Strict action will be taken against illegal immigration agents,” Mittal added.

Mittal also held an introductory meeting with administration staff, urging them to maintain punctuality, transparency, honesty and dedication. She directed officials to minimise work pendency and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.