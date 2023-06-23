Mohali DC pushes for tabletop speed breakers at accident-prone spots

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali, Aashika Jain, who is also the chairperson of the District Road Safety Committee, has instructed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and traffic experts to identify accident-prone areas where speed tables or tabletop speed breakers could be introduced to slow down the traffic flow. Speed tables are longer than speed humps, flat-topped, and have a height of 3-3.5 inches with a length of over 22 feet. GMADA was assigned to build 16 roundabouts across the city. However, before building the roundabout, the department wished to study the width and feasibility of roundabouts. For that purpose, plastic drums were placed in the middle of the intersection. The Mohali DC has instructed GMADA and traffic experts to identify accident-prone areas where speed tables or tabletop speed breakers could be introduced. (HT Photo)

Unlike speed breakers, tabletops do not significantly impede speed.

The matter was discussed during the monthly meeting on road safety on Thursday. “Jumping traffic lights and speeding at intersections are major causes of accidents in the city. It was discussed to introduce speed tables to slow down the traffic at intersections,” said Jain.

Road safety expert Charanjit Singh, who is also a member of the road safety committee, stated that if speed tables are designed correctly according to the specifications of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), they could significantly contribute to reducing traffic speed and prevent accidents at intersections.

Jain has also instructed GMADA to finalise the details and commence the construction of roundabouts identified by road safety experts. This instruction came after a Vidhan Sabha session held in March earlier this year when cabinet minister Aman Arora proposed the construction of 16 roundabouts located in areas with high-speed traffic and a high incidence of accidents, especially during the night or due to traffic signal violations. GMADA was assigned to build 16 roundabouts across the city. However, before building the roundabout, the department wished to study the width and feasibility of roundabouts. For that purpose, plastic drums were placed in the middle of the intersection. However, the reckless placing of drums is not only posing a threat to commuters but is also an eyesore.

Special emphasis was placed on the 14-km long PR-7 Road from Airport Chowk to the Kharar-Chandigarh highway. Traffic experts identified 12 intersections that increased travel time for commuters and made it a high-risk zone for accidents, particularly during the night when many commuters exceed speed limits and often disregard traffic signals, resulting in fatal accidents.

Mohali to explore feasibility of city bus service

The DC, while presiding over a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, announced the city’s plan to introduce a city bus service that will primarily use electric vehicles to reduce pollution and preserve the environment. The survey for the implementation of this service is currently in progress, with the aim of initially covering 10 routes.

Reduction of black spots

The DC reviewed the status of black spots and instructed GMADA and the NHAI to further reduce the number of black spots from 37 to zero. She highlighted that the previous number of black spots was 80 and efforts are being made to eliminate them completely.

Specifications for speed tables

Some of the recommended specifications for speed tables include the installation of signage, retro-reflective yellow paint markings on tabletop zebra crossings, yellow studs on the edge of the ramp, a streetlight with at least 80 lux and marking on the ascending and descending sides of speed tables

Pedestrians, bikers among those killed in road mishaps

A data compiled by the Road Safety Committee over a four-month period reveals that 92 persons died in road accidents from January 1 to April 30 in 2023, whereas 85 and 90 persons had died in road accidents from January to April 2022 and 2021, respectively.

According to the data, pedestrians and two-wheeler drivers are the most vulnerable. While 48 bikers’ deaths were reported in four months, 32 pedestrians lost their lives from January to April.

The report also mentioned that while there were 266 road fatalities reported in 2021, the number of road accident deaths rose by 10% in 2022, with 293 accident fatalities reported in the district within a year.

Pedestrian death has witnessed a 78% rise from 18 reported in 2022 to 32 from January to April in 2023. As many as 22 deaths were reported from January to April in 2021.