Mohali dentist hit by auto-rickshaw while cycling in Chandigarh succumbs

The 48-year-old dentist who was struck by a rashly-driven auto-rickshaw near Matka Chowk on September 11 succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for 19 days. The dentist is survived by his wife, who is a government school teacher, and two daughters. (HT)

The victim, Dr Lakhwinder Singh, 48, was based in Mohali. He and his friend, Satyajeet Kundra, 38, a Mohali-based businessman, were returning home from their morning bicycle trip to Sukhna Lake around 5.45 am at the time of the accident.

Eight passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw had also suffered injuries as the vehicle overturned after ramming into the two cyclists.

Probe officials had earlier revealed that the driver of the overburdened vehicle had failed to apply the brakes, resulting in the mishap..

The auto-rickshaw passengers were rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment, while Lakhwinder was shifted to a private hospital in Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He is survived by his wife, who is a government school teacher and two daughters — a Class 10 and an engineering student.

“The cyclists and the auto-rickshaw passengers were lying injured on the road and were rushed to the hospitals. A forensic team inspected the spot, and video and photo evidence was taken. The auto-rickshaw driver should not have allowed more than three passengers,” an investigator said.

Police had arrested the 22-year-old driver, Sonu, of MDC, Panchkula, and booked him under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (act so rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. He was later released on bail.

During investigation, Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the case.

48-year-old crushed by speeding truck in Mohali

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old barber was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Sector 67 on Saturday evening. The deceased, Anwar, was riding his scooter when the truck hit him at the traffic light point near CP 67 Mall around 8 pm.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the truck driver fled from the spot.

Passers-by alerted the police, who informed the victim’s family about the mishap.

