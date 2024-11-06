Mohali: Deputy mayor accuses state govt of delaying contract renewal for garbage collection

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Tuesday wrote a letter to local government minister Ravjot Singh, accusing local government department officials of deliberately delaying sanctions of files regarding garbage collection in the city. A protest will be staged in front of the local government department in case officials do not clear the file within a week, Bedi said. (HT Photo)

The deputy mayor requested the minister to direct the department’s officials to approve the allotment of fresh contract for garbage collection from resource management centre (RMC) in Mohali.

A protest will be staged in front of the local government department in case officials do not clear the file within a week, Bedi said.

“The garbage situation in Mohali is very serious and it can spread disease across the city. Due to court orders, the Phase-8B dumping ground was closed for further dumping and the RMCs are now full of garbage. The company which got a temporary contract for removing this garbage has a capacity to lift not more than 40 tonnes, while more than 70 tonnes of garbage is being generated in the city daily. Due to the festive season, double this amount of garbage has been generated, which is overflowing on the roads outside the RMCs. The company to which the new contract is to be given has a capacity of lifting 100 tonnes daily and its file was sent to the local government department on October 21, but till now the department has not approved it,” the deputy mayor said.

He also sent a written communique to the principal secretary, director of local government department and Mohali MC commissioner.