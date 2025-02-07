Mohali deputy mayor decries Phase-6 civil hospital’s poor rankings

The Phase-6 civil hospital, once a pillar of local healthcare, has suffered a dramatic decline in state rankings. The hospital’s recent performance, placing it a dismal 14th in Punjab hospital rankings, failed to meet the qualifying score of 70 points. The hospital secured only 64.61 out of 100, a significant drop from its previous standings. (HT File Photo for representation)

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi expressed his concerns on the declining state of the civil hospital. Bedi criticised the state government for neglecting the healthcare infrastructure. He highlighted the lack of adequate facilities, forcing patients to seek treatment in hospitals in Chandigarh, like GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER.

“The hospital, which was once a reliable healthcare facility, has now turned into a mere referral centre. The government boasts about setting up medical colleges, but the ground reality paints a grim picture,” Bedi stated.

He also alleged that funds for mohalla clinics were mismanaged, with the government focusing more on political publicity than healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, Mohali senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema recognised that the hospital’s low ranking was primarily due to ongoing construction inside and outside the premises. He said, “The construction work, including new wards, parking areas and OPD private rooms, has created a mess and led to cleanliness issues and all paperwork is well-maintained. It is just a matter of cleanliness which needs to be resolved.”

The deputy mayor has demanded immediate action from the health department to ensure that the hospital meets the city’s healthcare needs.