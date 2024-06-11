Mohali deputy mayor seeks action against firm for failure to start mechanical sweeping

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Monday wrote to Mohali municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur seeking issuing of a notice to Global Waste Management Company for failure to start mechanical sweeping in the city. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Monday wrote to Mohali municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur seeking issuing of a notice to Global Waste Management Company for failure to start mechanical sweeping in the city. (HT File)

Bedi said that firm was awarded the contract on February 27, 2024, and it was to start work within 90 days but failed to do so. “A notice should be issued to the company to start the work,” he said.

The deputy mayor also sought action against the contractor for poor sanitation and missing labour on key roads (A and B).

Bedi, in his letter, said, “Heaps of garbage can be seen lying on A and B roads. Labour is not being provided on these roads by the contractor as per the tender. The municipal corporation is already short of labour so the municipal corporation union has also refused to work here, which has worsened the situation. Action should be taken against this contractor and alternative arrangements be made as the image of the city is also being damaged by the garbage lying on the main roads,” said Bedi.

He added that monsoon is round the corner and there is worry that the garbage may clog the road gullies and lead to more waterlogging. MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “Action is already under process. The vendor has been called for discussion pertaining to the starting of the project. As informed by the company, two mechanical sweeping machines are in transit. Mechanical sweeping shall be started as soon as the machines are received.”