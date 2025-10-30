Mohali developer to spend time in jail for defying refund orders

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, SAS Nagar (Mohali), has sentenced Navjeet Singh, president of Sky Rock City Welfare Society, to a total of six years of rigorous imprisonment—three years each in two separate cases—and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh for failing to comply with two separate refund orders issued eight years ago.

The verdicts were pronounced in two different execution cases filed by complainants Kavita Devi Sharma and Satish Kumar, both homebuyers who had sought refunds from the developer after their housing projects were delayed.

The bench comprised president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur.

In the first case, filed by Kavita Devi Sharma, the commission had in August 2017 directed the society to refund ₹3.47 lakh with 12% annual interest, along with ₹25,000 as compensation and ₹10,000 as litigation costs. The accused, however, ignored the order for eight years.

Finding no justification for the delay, the commission sentenced Navjeet Singh to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, of which ₹40,000 will go to the complainant.

In the second case, filed by Satish Kumar, the commission had ordered a refund of ₹3.70 lakh with 12% annual interest and ₹35,000 as compensation. The developer once again failed to comply.

The commission imposed another three years of imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine, directing ₹40,000 of it to be paid to the complainant.

The bench observed that the accused had provided no valid reason or explanation for failing to follow the orders even after eight years.

The commission noted that such persistent defiance undermines the purpose of the Consumer Protection Act and said that no leniency could be shown to those who deprive consumers of their rightful dues for years.

“People like the complainant continue to suffer for years as orders remain unimplemented. No lenient view can be taken against the accused,” the commission stated in its order.

The commission further noted that Navjeet Singh had made repeated false promises of offering possession to buyers to delay refund payments. It observed that the accused had shown “no plausible explanation or justification” for ignoring the orders passed as far back as 2017.

Navjeet Singh, currently lodged in Ropar district jail, will now undergo a total of six years of imprisonment.

According to the order, in case of default in payment of the fine, the accused will face an additional three months of imprisonment in each case.