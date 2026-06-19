Mohali developer told to hand over plot booked 15 years ago or refund ₹22L deposit

After waiting nearly 15 years for a residential plot and more than a decade beyond the promised possession period, a Mohali resident has secured relief from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ordered a developer to hand over the plot within two months or refund ₹22.39 lakh deposit with 9% interest. The commission further ordered that any delay in making the refund after the two-month period would attract interest at 12% per annum until payment. (HT Photo for representation)

The order was passed by a bench comprising president SK Aggarwal, members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath on a complaint filed by Darshan Singh of Sector 117, Mohali.

According to the complaint, Darshan Singh applied for a housing scheme in 2006 and later received allotment of an eight-marla plot in Sector 86, Mohali, from Preet Land Promoters & Developers Pvt Ltd. The allotment letter issued in January 2011 stated that possession would be offered within two to three years after development of the project.

Despite depositing a total of ₹22.39 lakh between 2006 and 2014, the complainant did not receive possession. He told the commission that development work remained incomplete and the developer failed to fulfil its commitment.

The developer and its directors argued that changes in approved project plans reduced the saleable area and affected allotments. They also contended that the complaint was time-barred because the last payment had been made in 2014.

The commission rejected the objection, holding that the buyer continued to have a cause of action as possession had never been delivered. The bench noted that the developer itself admitted that it could not hand over plots because of a shortage of land following changes in approved layouts and acquisition of land for roads.

Holding the developer deficient in service, the commission directed Preet Land Promoters & Developers Pvt. Ltd. and its directors to deliver possession of Plot No. 558 NM, measuring eight marlas in Sector 86, Mohali, complete with the required occupation and completion certificates, within two months.

If the developer fails to hand over possession within the stipulated period, it must refund ₹22.39 lakh along with interest at 9% per annum from the respective dates of deposit. The commission further ordered that any delay in making the refund after the two-month period would attract interest at 12% per annum until payment.

The bench also awarded ₹2 lakh to the complainant towards compensation and litigation expenses and held the developer and its directors jointly and severally liable for compliance with the order.