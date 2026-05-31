Mohali: Doctor struck near police station; Hospital OPD suspended in stir after police inaction

Doctors and healthcare workers at civil hospital, Dera Bassi, suspended the outpatient department (OPD) services on Saturday and staged a sit-in protest following an alleged assault on an anaesthesiologist near the Dera Bassi police station. The protest was held after the police made no arrests. (HT FIle)

The protest was held after the police made no arrests.

According to hospital authorities, Dr Jot Noor, an anaesthesia specialist at the civil hospital, was attacked by two unidentified men while on his way to work around 7.15am on Friday morning. The incident reportedly took place near the forest department office, close to the Dera Bassi police station.

The incident triggered widespread anger among doctors and hospital staff, who accused the police of failing to take prompt action despite a formal complaint being lodged. Protesting doctors said the attack highlighted growing concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals.

While routine OPD services remained closed during the protest, emergency and critical care services continued uninterrupted to ensure that patients requiring urgent medical attention were not affected. Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Dharmendra Singh confirmed that the matter had been reported to the police and that further action was underway.

SHO Dera Bassi Police Station, inspector Sumit Mour said, “FIR has been registered against the two unidentified men. One of them slapped the doctor. We are examining CCTV footage to find the accused.”