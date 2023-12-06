close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Driver who burst crackers from moving Mustang held

Mohali: Driver who burst crackers from moving Mustang held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 06, 2023 09:30 AM IST

The driver, identified as Ravit Kapoor, 25, lives in Homeland Heights apartments in Mohali’s Sector 70 and runs an immigration company in the same area

Two days after Mohali police booked the driver of a Uttarakhand-registered Ford Mustang GT car for endangering lives of commuters by bursting crackers from his moving car near Sector 69 on Airport Road, they arrested the accused on Monday night.

The driver, identified as Ravit Kapoor, 25, lives in Homeland Heights apartments in Sector 70 and runs an immigration company in the same area.

Police said while driving his car with the bursting crackers, Ravit got the stunt filmed by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had yet to be identified. The video showed the sports car, priced around 80 lakh, moving at a slow pace on the empty road, with colourful sky shots being fired from a cracker box placed on its boot.

“The accused shot the video on November 22 and wanted to upload it on social media on his wedding anniversary. We received the video on December 2, following which we booked him,” said DSP HS Bal, adding that the accused deleted the video from his phone, but it will be recovered by police’s technical cell.

The accused had also already sold off the sports car in Delhi, said police.

“We have sent a team to Delhi to retrieve the vehicle. We have a zero-tolerance policy for hooligans. The accused performed the stunt to flaunt his car,” the DSP added.

The car was registered in the name of Ravit’s wife Harinder Kaur Mann and has already been challaned 14 times, including once in Kerala.

Also booked for culpable homicide bid

Meanwhile, after news about the accused’s stunt appeared in media, a person contacted police, alleging that he suffered burns while riding a two-wheeler behind the sports car when the crackers were being burst.

Therefore, Phase-8 police have added Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR, which was initially lodged under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation).

