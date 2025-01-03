Mohali eatery owner booked for disobeying DC’s order

Ower of Dana Pani Dhaba in Phase 3b2 was booked for allegedly disobeying Mohali deputy commissioner’s orders about the New Year eve, police said on Thursday. Police while checking find around 25 people having dinner, stated officials. (File)

The accused was identified as Charanjit Singh, alias, Channi.

Keeping in view the Law and Order in the wake of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate Aashika Jain had ordered the closure of all clubs, hotels, dhabas, shops and ‘rehris’ (alongside roads) across the district by 1am of January 1.

Police said that around 25 customers were found having dinner inside the dhaba while checking.

The accused was booked under Section 223 (Offence of disobeying orders issued by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

3 booked for opening liquor shop till 2 am

Mataur police booked three employees of a liquor vend for allegedly operating the shop till 2 am. Police said that the accused had kept a small window open to sell the liquor.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Hoshiarpur, Kulwinder Singh and Deepak, both residents of Nawanshahr, have been booked under Section 223 of BNS.