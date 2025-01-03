Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali eatery owner booked for disobeying DC’s order

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 03, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Keeping in view the Law and Order in the wake of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate Aashika Jain had ordered the closure of all clubs, hotels, dhabas, shops and ‘rehris’ (alongside roads) across the district by 1am of January 1

Ower of Dana Pani Dhaba in Phase 3b2 was booked for allegedly disobeying Mohali deputy commissioner’s orders about the New Year eve, police said on Thursday.

Police while checking find around 25 people having dinner, stated officials. (File)
Police while checking find around 25 people having dinner, stated officials. (File)

The accused was identified as Charanjit Singh, alias, Channi.

Keeping in view the Law and Order in the wake of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate Aashika Jain had ordered the closure of all clubs, hotels, dhabas, shops and ‘rehris’ (alongside roads) across the district by 1am of January 1.

Police said that around 25 customers were found having dinner inside the dhaba while checking.

The accused was booked under Section 223 (Offence of disobeying orders issued by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

3 booked for opening liquor shop till 2 am

Mataur police booked three employees of a liquor vend for allegedly operating the shop till 2 am. Police said that the accused had kept a small window open to sell the liquor.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Hoshiarpur, Kulwinder Singh and Deepak, both residents of Nawanshahr, have been booked under Section 223 of BNS.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On