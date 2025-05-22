Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Mohali: ED raids developer Jarnail Bajwa’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 22, 2025 09:42 AM IST

The money-laundering investigation against Bajwa Developers’ owner Jarnail Singh Bajwa was started in 2023 after which, his property worth ₹54.16 lakh was attached.

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of Bajwa Developers’ owner Jarnail Singh Bajwa in Sector 71, Mohali, on Wednesday. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of financial irregularities against Bajwa, say sources. He is accused of defrauding several individuals of approximately 3.17 crore by promising them plot allotments.

In April, the ED had obtained permission from Mohali district court to interrogate Jarnail Singh Bajwa and subsequently questioned him in Ropar jail. (HT File)
Over 50 FIRs have been registered against him for allegedly cheating gullible investors. He is currently lodged in Ropar jail.

In April, the ED had obtained permission from Mohali district court to interrogate Bajwa and subsequently questioned him in Ropar jail.

The money-laundering investigation against Bajwa was started in 2023 after which, his property worth 54.16 lakh was attached.

