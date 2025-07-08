Mohali farmers oppose govt’s land pooling policy, demand rollback

Farmers from several villages in Mohali district staged a protest outside the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office on Monday, demanding the immediate roll back of the Punjab government’s land pooling policy. The farmers alleged that GMADA was offering compensation far below prevailing market rates. They also raised concerns over unresolved grievances from past land acquisitions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Agitated over what they termed an “unjust and forceful acquisition” of their land, the villagers submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann through GMADA’s chief administrator.

Farmers from Patton, Siau, Badi, Kishanpura, Kurdi and Matran participated in the protest, asserting they would not surrender their agricultural land under any circumstances.

“We are the rightful residents and cultivators of our villages. We do not consent to register our land with GMADA,” said Harvinder Singh, Lambardar of one of the protesting villages.

Citing the Aerocity project, they said land acquired in 2009 was yet to be fully compensated. “If the government charges 18% interest on delayed payments from citizens, then why are farmers not paid interest for the delay in allotment?” the memorandum questioned.

Protesters further alleged that land for the Aerotropolis project was transferred to private developers and influential individuals, while farmers were given plots in remote and underdeveloped sectors. “Private builders have constructed luxury apartments and are selling them at premium rates. Meanwhile, we were allotted plots without even basic infrastructure,” said a protester.

The farmers also highlighted issues with land acquired for Sectors 88 and 89 in 2011, which resulted in plot allocations in Sectors 95-A and 95-B—areas they claim remain undeveloped.

“The rooms and booths given to us are unusable. We cannot even rent them for another 15 years,” said another protester.

Citing the IT City project and mixed land use approvals in Ghawarpur, Bhat, and Chau Majra, the protesters accused GMADA of profiting without compensating original landowners. They demanded that farmers be granted equal rights to develop their land and build high-rises and luxury housing on their land just like private developers.

Referring to a past social media post by the chief minister, the farmers reminded, “The chief minister himself assured that no farmer would be forced to part with land.”

They demanded exclusion of their villages from the land

pooling policy and Periphery Act, and inclusion under the Zirakpur municipal committee, warning that forced acquisition would only lead to conflict and distress.