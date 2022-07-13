Mohali forest department swings into action after leopard sighting in Sector 81
Panic gripped Sector 81 and neighbouring areas on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the forested area near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) Institutes.
Swinging into action, the forest and wildlife departments installed cages and camera traps to catch the leopard.
Divisional forest officer (DFO, wildlife) Kulraj Singh said no pugmarks have been found, but the department was taking no chances. “Cages and camera traps have been installed at the two institutes to detect any leopard movement, but so far no definite information has been received about the presence of leopard,” he said.
Singh added that the department, along with the IISER and NABI staff, thoroughly searched the campuses, adjoining areas and a seasonal rivulet, but no traces of a Leopard were found.
“No leopard pugmarks or a leopard were seen anywhere. We appealed to the people not to be intimidated by this. If there was any spotting of leopard anywhere it should be immediately reported to the department. Take care of children, the elderly and pets while travelling,” he cautioned.
Unconfirmed reports of leopard sightings near both the institutes in Mohali had surfaced on social networking sites.
The DFO said the department was exercising utmost vigilance in this regard and the district administration had also been informed about the same, adding public could contact the Rupnagar: DFO - 9876600181, Mohali DFO 9056121924, 9872421924, or the forest department’s toll-free number - 18001802323, besides the police control room - 0172-2219211 in case of any information.
-
Spice of life | Life feels better with a dog by your side
When we lose a pet dog, the nostalgia stays on for a long while. The golden moments spent together with the canine keep surfacing repeatedly. As the wheels of time rolled by, ultimately, last Sunday, I called my vet friend to suggest a pup. I called up and took the address and location on WhatsApp. Then, I asked my better half to get ready for the errand.
-
Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident
Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3. The accused, a resident of Ludhiana, Mohit Jagota, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. The accused fled in his car after the incident.
-
More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate's last meeting. Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity's south campus.
-
On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on
Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday. A Government Railway Police personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”
-
Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” This is the 17th such campus of the country.
