Mohali forest department swings into action after leopard sighting in Sector 81

Panic gripped Sector 81 and neighbouring areas on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the forested area near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) Institutes.

Swinging into action, the forest and wildlife departments installed cages and camera traps to catch the leopard.

Divisional forest officer (DFO, wildlife) Kulraj Singh said no pugmarks have been found, but the department was taking no chances. “Cages and camera traps have been installed at the two institutes to detect any leopard movement, but so far no definite information has been received about the presence of leopard,” he said.

Singh added that the department, along with the IISER and NABI staff, thoroughly searched the campuses, adjoining areas and a seasonal rivulet, but no traces of a Leopard were found.

“No leopard pugmarks or a leopard were seen anywhere. We appealed to the people not to be intimidated by this. If there was any spotting of leopard anywhere it should be immediately reported to the department. Take care of children, the elderly and pets while travelling,” he cautioned.

Unconfirmed reports of leopard sightings near both the institutes in Mohali had surfaced on social networking sites.

The DFO said the department was exercising utmost vigilance in this regard and the district administration had also been informed about the same, adding public could contact the Rupnagar: DFO - 9876600181, Mohali DFO 9056121924, 9872421924, or the forest department’s toll-free number - 18001802323, besides the police control room - 0172-2219211 in case of any information.