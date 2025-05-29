Mohali: Four gang members involved in armed robberies arrested

Mohali Police on Tuesday evening arrested four persons involved in a series of armed robberies in the city. The arrests led to the recovery of a country-made .315 bore pistol with a live cartridge and a .32 bore country-made pistol. While addressing media persons on Wednesday, SP (City) Sirivennela said the arrests were made as part of a campaign launched under the instructions of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans to apprehend gangsters and curb incidents involving illegal weapons. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu, Arish Chaudhary, Akash Chaudhary and Harminder Singh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who were currently residing in rented accommodations in Madanpur village. They were apprehended during a joint operation by DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chahal and DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal following a tip-off received by inspector Sukhbir Singh, SHO of the Phase-1 police station.

While addressing media persons on Wednesday, SP (City) Sirivennela said the arrests were made as part of a campaign launched under the instructions of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans to apprehend gangsters and curb incidents involving illegal weapons.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to procure illegal weapons from UP and carry out crimes in Punjab. On May 25, they had opened fire in Lakhnour village, which falls under Sohana police’s jurisdiction. In another instance, they had also brandished weapons near Hero Homes in Sector 88, Mohali. They had also fired shots in the Industrial Area a while ago.

SP Sirivennela added that the gang was formed to establish a reputation and the accused were trying to spread fear among the public through armed violence and brawls. Interrogation revealed that all four have a criminal background and are habitual offenders. Sonu was identified as the ringleader, with all operations being carried out under his direction.

Arish, a resident of Talvi village, Muzaffarnagar district, has two cases registered against him at the Kotwali police station, Shamli district, under the Arms Act. Harminder, a resident of Baju village, Shamli district, has one case registered against him at the Adarsh Mandi police station, Shamli, under the Arms Act. Akash, a resident of Kirnal village, Baghpat district, has four cases registered against him under the Arms Act.

The accused were presented in the district court on Wednesday and granted police remand for four days.