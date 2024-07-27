Mohali: Gang stealing luxury cars busted, 2 land in police net

The Mohali police busted a gang involved in luxury car thefts with the arrest of two Haryana residents. The accused in the custody of Mohali police on Friday. Nine luxury vehicles were recovered from their possession. (HT Photo)

As per the police, the gang has stolen around 400 cars and sold it in northeastern states and the neighbouring country Myanmar.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh and Amit, both residents of Rohtak. They have reportedly been active for the last 15 years and been booked in over 20 theft cases, most of these in the North Eastern states. The duo was presented in the court on Friday and sent to police custody.

Nine luxury vehicles, including five Toyota Fortuner and two Innova Crysta, were recovered from their possession.

How they were nabbed

As per the police, the accused had come to sell a car in Mohali when the buyer grew suspicious and alerted the police. In the investigation that followed, police found that the accused used to buy total loss cars from various states, retain its documents, then steal cars of the same model and forge documents of the total loss cars to sell the stolen cars.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said, “Following an FIR registered on July 14 at Sohana police station, the special cell in Mohali arrested Ramesh from Mohali. After interrogating him, they arrested the mastermind, Amit, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi as he attempted to flee the country.”

The SSP revealed, “Police have also identified 77 more cars, and recovery is under process. We have also identified the persons, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who punched the chassis numbers on these stolen vehicles.”

No local connection from Mohali has been established as of now, police said.

“We are investigating the case further and are working to nab the gang’s handler, Khaheto Achomi, who is based in Nagaland,” added Garg.

Police have registered case under Sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (stolen property), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 336(3) (false documents), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340(2) (use of fraudulent documents as genuine, and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at Sohana police station.