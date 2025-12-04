Mohali gears up for panchayat samiti polls scheduled on December 14

The election observer for Mohali district Amrit Singh, held a meeting with deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Choudhary and other officials on Wednesday to ensure that the Panchayat Samiti elections in the district are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. Police officials have been asked to set up special checkpoints at key locations and increase preventive action against persons who could potentially disrupt law and order during the election period. (HT Photo for representation)

DC Mittal informed that the nomination process is underway for 22 zones of Panchayat Samiti Dera Bassi, 15 zones of Panchayat Samiti Kharar and 15 zones of Panchayat Samiti Majri, the last date for which is December 4. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on December 5, while withdrawal of nominations will be allowed on December 6. Polling will be held on December 14, from 8 am to 4 pm, and counting will take place on December 17.

On the third day of the ongoing nomination process for the Panchayat Samiti elections, 22 candidates filed their nomination papers in the district—16 for Kharar and six for Majri Block. No nominations were received in Dera Bassi for the third day in a row.

DC further said that voting will be conducted through ballot papers, and to ensure transparency of the entire polling process, videography will be done, including on the counting day.

Amrit Singh said that the district administration and police must ensure that voters are able to elect their representatives without any fear or inducement. Issuing a contact number and email ID for lodging complaints in case of any violation, she informed that any person may file a complaint at mobile number 62397-34578 or email liaisonofficergram2025@gmail.com.

In addition, complaints addressed to the election observer may also be submitted in Room Number 257, First Floor, District Administrative Complex, Mohali. She assured that immediate action will be taken to maintain the transparency and fairness of the election process.

Police tighten security

With nearly 10 days to go for the Block Samiti Elections 2025, the Mohali police have beefed up security arrangements in the Dera Bassi subdivision.

Following directions from senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans and superintendent of police (Rural) Manpreet Singh, a special meeting was held on Wednesday, under which officers were directed to strengthen ground-level checks and enhance vigilance in sensitive areas.

Police officials have been asked to set up special checkpoints at key locations and increase preventive action against persons who could potentially disrupt law and order during the election period.

Officials have also been told to carry out daily inspections of public places, including crowded markets. Officials said that PCR vehicles will be deployed more effectively to increase police visibility and ensure a timely response in case of any disturbance.

The police have further instructed officers to ensure the deposition of weapons belonging to individuals identified as possible troublemakers in the area. DSP Brar asked all officers to strictly comply with the issued directions and maintain heightened alertness in the run-up to polling.

The meeting was held under the supervision of Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and was attended by SHO Dera Bassi inspector Sumit Mor, SHO Lalru inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO Handesra inspector Gurmehar Singh, incharge police post nahar SI Gurvinder Singh, incharge police post Mubarikpur SI Kulwant Singh, along with all MHCs of the subdivision.