News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: GMADA to hold e-auction of 49 properties from October 15

Mohali: GMADA to hold e-auction of 49 properties from October 15

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 13, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Sharing details, chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said GMADA had decided to e-auction sites to the nature of group housing, schools, commercial chunks besides a number of other properties such as SCOs/SCFs and booths

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is all set to hold an e-auction of around 49 properties, situated in different sectors of Mohali, from October 15 to October 30.

The possession of the sites would be handed over to the allottees on a deposit of 25% payment of the bidding amount. (HT FILE)
The possession of the sites would be handed over to the allottees on a deposit of 25% payment of the bidding amount. (HT FILE)

Sharing details, chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said GMADA had decided to e-auction sites to the nature of group housing, schools, commercial chunks besides a number of other properties such as SCOs/SCFs and booths.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We are offering a wide range of properties and with the festive season commencing with the advent of Navratras, it is the most appropriate time to place a bid for the property of one’s choice,” said Gupta.

All the properties being offered in the e-auction are located in already developed sectors/urban estates falling under the jurisdiction of the development authority, and would be allotted at only 10% payment of the final bid price.

Moreover, the possession of the sites would be handed over to the allottees on a deposit of 25% payment of the bidding amount by them, stated the chief administrator.

To place bid in the e-auction, bidders will be required to register themselves on the e-auction portal https://puda.e-auctions.in, revealed Gupta, adding that, the bidders shall have to pay the refundable/adjustable earnest money online.

Details pertaining to the properties like location, size, schedule of payment, etc. would be hosted on the portal before the start of the e-auction, said Gupta. To assist the prospective buyers a dedicated e-mail helpdesk@gmada.gov.in has been provided. Interested bidders can send their queries pertaining to the e-auction on this e-mail, he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out