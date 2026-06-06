‘He came with 2 knives, kept stabbing victim': Mohali stalker kills colleague at office desk

“He came with two knives…. everything happened within a matter of a few minutes… he kept stabbing Dimple even when she lay on the floor bleeding, people were scared to intervene as whenever someone tried to get close, he would brandish the knife at us and threaten to harm us….” The accused (in black t shirt) as colleagues make a failed attempt to rescue the victim. (CCTV grab)

A day after a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her workplace – a logistics firm based in Phase 11, Mohali – chilling videos emerging from the crime scene showed how the accused, Harjinder Singh Mann, 33, dressed in a black T-shirt and grey trousers, walked up to the victim, Dimple’s workstation and launched the attack. Caught completely off guard, Dimple pushes her chair back and attempts to flee. She runs out of the cabin area and towards the office exit as colleagues begin to realise something is wrong.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows Harjinder chasing her through the office floor. As Dimple reaches the door, the accused catches up with her, following which she falls to the ground as the assault continues.

Several colleagues can then be seen attempting to move closer, but none are able to help the victim as the accused repeatedly waves the knife at them. Employees said the speed and intensity of the attack left them stunned.

The footage shows that even after Dimple collapsed, the attack continued for several minutes. By then, nearly 10 employees had gathered at the spot.

Investigators examining the CCTV footage say the crime was clearly pre-planned, given that the accused was carrying two knives with him.

After Dimple collapsed, the accused stabbed himself in the throat. Despite his injuries, he reportedly remained conscious when emergency responders arrived. He is currently admitted to Fortis Hospital, where doctors say his condition is critical.

‘Did not know of any threat to her life’

At the victim’s hometown, Patiala, a pall of gloom has descended over her untimely, brutal death. For the family, it has come as a rude shock, as they were still in the midst of festivities after their brother’s recent wedding. The family was reportedly looking for a suitable match for Dimple and had no inkling of any threat to her life.

“We got a call late last (Thursday) night from her office. They said an incident had occurred and we should come immediately,” said Raj Kumar, the victim’s father. “When we reached the hospital, we were told our daughter was no more,” he added.

Relatives revealed that the family had been looking for a suitable match for her. Her granduncle, Balwant Rai Khatri, said the family had spoken to Dimple about marriage only two days ago. “We were looking for a suitable match for her. On Tuesday, her brother Rahul called her and sought her permission to begin the process. She happily agreed and told us to go ahead. She never informed us about any issue or dispute with anyone,” Khatri said.

“Had she shared anything with us, we would have intervened. We could have spoken to both families and tried to resolve the matter. We never imagined something like this could happen. She was planning her future, and we were preparing for her marriage,” he said, adding that Dimple, a law graduate, had told the family that she intended to quit her job in Mohali and return to Patiala soon.

Dimple’s mother demanded the strictest punishment for the accused. “My daughter has been taken away from us forever. He does not deserve any mercy. He should be awarded capital punishment so that no other family has to endure this pain,” she said. Dimple was cremated in her hometown, Patiala, on Friday.

‘Accused upset after victim blocked him on social media’

Colleagues, on the other hand, reveal that all had not been well for the past few months. Many of them were unwilling to come on record but stated that Mann had threatened to kill Dimple a few days ago, but she hadn’t thought much about it. They said that the two had been friends as both had started working at the firm around the same time two years ago. They had briefly got into a relationship but broke up a few months ago, colleagues said.

Mann had appeared emotionally distressed following the break-up, one of the colleagues revealed. A senior police officer said preliminary findings suggest that Mann had been upset after the victim blocked him on multiple communication platforms. Investigators are also examining information that he had allegedly contacted the victim’s brother, Rahul, regarding the matter.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Bal said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. He will be questioned once doctors declare him medically fit to give a statement. The victim’s post-mortem was conducted at the Mohali Civil Hospital. Dr Ashwani Kumar said the report would be provided to the investigating agency as per procedure.