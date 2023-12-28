Mohali: Home invaders tie up elderly woman, take away valuables

Two burglars targeted a house in Shivjot Enclave and made away with gold jewellery valued at lakhs and ₹5 lakh cash after gagging an elderly woman and tying her hands. The woman was home alone at the time of the incident. Two burglars targeted a house in Shivjot Enclave and made away with gold jewellery valued at lakhs and ₹ 5 lakh cash after gagging an elderly woman and tying her hands. The woman was home alone at the time of the incident. (Getty image)

Complaint Rajnish, a film choreographer, said he lives in the house with his wife, two kids and his mother. On Monday, his wife and kids were out of the city when the incident took place. Meanwhile, around 8.45 pm, he left for some work, leaving his mother alone at home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The culprits were closely observing my house. After I left, they approached the door and, when Asha, my mother, inquired, ‘Who is it?’, the burglars claimed that I sent them, leading her to open the door,” said the complainant.

Rajnish said the burglars forcefully shoved his mother, causing her to fall to the floor. They proceeded to tie her hands, gagged her mouth and confined her in the washroom. The burglars took away gold jewellery valued at lakhs and ₹5 lakh cash.

After the complainant informed the police about the incident, the police officials visited the spot on Tuesday. The police are investigating the case and scanning CCTV cameras to get lead.

DSP Kharar 1 Karan Sandhu said a case under Sections 457 (trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kharar police station.