close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Home invaders tie up elderly woman, take away valuables

Mohali: Home invaders tie up elderly woman, take away valuables

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 28, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Complaint Rajnish, a film choreographer, said he lives in the house with his wife, two kids and his mother; On Monday, his wife and kids were out of the city when the incident took place

Two burglars targeted a house in Shivjot Enclave and made away with gold jewellery valued at lakhs and 5 lakh cash after gagging an elderly woman and tying her hands. The woman was home alone at the time of the incident.

Two burglars targeted a house in Shivjot Enclave and made away with gold jewellery valued at lakhs and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh cash after gagging an elderly woman and tying her hands. The woman was home alone at the time of the incident. (Getty image)
Two burglars targeted a house in Shivjot Enclave and made away with gold jewellery valued at lakhs and 5 lakh cash after gagging an elderly woman and tying her hands. The woman was home alone at the time of the incident. (Getty image)

Complaint Rajnish, a film choreographer, said he lives in the house with his wife, two kids and his mother. On Monday, his wife and kids were out of the city when the incident took place. Meanwhile, around 8.45 pm, he left for some work, leaving his mother alone at home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The culprits were closely observing my house. After I left, they approached the door and, when Asha, my mother, inquired, ‘Who is it?’, the burglars claimed that I sent them, leading her to open the door,” said the complainant.

Rajnish said the burglars forcefully shoved his mother, causing her to fall to the floor. They proceeded to tie her hands, gagged her mouth and confined her in the washroom. The burglars took away gold jewellery valued at lakhs and 5 lakh cash.

After the complainant informed the police about the incident, the police officials visited the spot on Tuesday. The police are investigating the case and scanning CCTV cameras to get lead.

DSP Kharar 1 Karan Sandhu said a case under Sections 457 (trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out