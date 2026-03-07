Mohali: Husband acquitted in 2021 burn death case

A Mohali court has acquitted a Dera Bassi man accused of killing his wife by pouring hot mustard oil on her after the prosecution failed to establish the charge during trial. The prosecution failed to establish the allegation against the accused, says court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR against Angrej Singh, a resident of Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, was registered under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 302 (murder) of the IPC after his wife Rani suffered burn injuries in their rented house on February 26, 2021. According to the police, the victim’s statement was recorded in which she accused her husband of throwing hot mustard oil on her face and chest following a domestic dispute.

She was initially taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors said she had suffered around 20–25% second-degree burns on her face, neck, chest and arms. Doctors told the court that Rani died due to septicaemia caused by burn injuries sustained after hot mustard oil fell on her body. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on March 2, 2021, after which police added the murder charge to the case.

During the trial, however, several key witnesses did not support the prosecution’s version. The couple’s daughter, Sonia, who was present in the house at the time, told the court that her father was not at home that night. She stated that mustard oil had been left heating on the stove and accidentally spilled when her mother tried to handle it.

Other witnesses, including Rani’s sister Sumanpreet Kaur, her brother-in-law Jabree Singh, landlord Jasbir Kaur and neighbour Gurdeep Singh, also told the court that the incident appeared accidental and said Angrej Singh was not present at the house at the time.

With multiple witnesses retracting their earlier statements to police, the court noted that the prosecution was unable to firmly establish the allegation against the accused. The judge also pointed out shortcomings in the investigation, including the absence of Rani’s statement before a magistrate and a lack of supporting forensic evidence.

The gave the accused the benefit of doubt and acquitted him.