Mohali: Inter-school basketball meet on anvil

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 29, 2024 09:42 AM IST

As many as 24 schools have already registered and for those wanting to participate can contact Vivek High School, Mohali, for the same

Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy will be held from November 6 to 13 at the Indoor Basketball Court, GMADA Sports Complex, Sector 78. Players from top schools of tricity will compete among themselves to lift the prestigious trophy.

Sharing details, Mohali’s Vivek High School administrator Vikramjeet Singh Mamik said the tournament will provide a platform for young athletes to shine across three age groups- under-12 boys and girls; under-14 boys and girls, and under-17 boys and girls. (iStock)
Sharing details, Vivek High School administrator Vikramjeet Singh Mamik said, “The tournament will provide a platform for young athletes to shine across three age groups- under-12 boys and girls; under-14 boys and girls, and under-17 boys and girls, thus ensuring that students of different age groups get a chance to compete in their respective divisions with equal opportunities for all.” As many as 50 schools have been invited. Matches will run throughout the day, showcasing sporting talent from multiple schools across the region. Each day, spectators can expect 12 to 14 matches. The tournament will follow an elimination or knock-out format. A total prize pool of 2,70,000 will be awarded.

As many as 24 schools have already registered and for those wanting to participate can contact Vivek High School, Mohali, for the same.

