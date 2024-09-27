Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Jharkhand man supplying weapons to gang held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 27, 2024 08:54 AM IST

He had bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to different gangs; “The accused is a supplier for various gangs, including Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha group,” said Mohali police

A Jharkhand man, who had been supply illegal pistols to gangs, was arrested by Mohali police.

The Mohali police said the accused is a supplier for various gangs, including Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha group. (HT Photo)
The Mohali police said the accused is a supplier for various gangs, including Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha group. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar Paswan, was caught with five .32 country-made pistols near Gopal Sweets Chowk in Kharar on Wednesday.

He had bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to different gangs. “The accused is a supplier for various gangs, including Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha group,” said the police.

Police officials familiar with the matter said the accused was headed supply weapons to gangsters in Amritsar, among other locations. He had to meet someone in Mohali but was nabbed by the police following a tip-off.

“He bought country-made pistols for around 25,000 to 30,000 each and had cracked a deal for 50,000 each. We will now interrogate him to nab his accomplices,” an investigator said. The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On