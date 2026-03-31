Mohali: Kharar police arrest 13, crack seven snatching, theft cases

In a coordinated crackdown on theft and snatching incidents, the Kharar police made the arrest of 13 individuals involved in a series of such offences across the region. Police said they solved seven cases and recovered a significant quantity of stolen items, including 13 motorcycles, three scooters, two cycles, four gas cylinders, one inverter battery, a purse, a sharp-edged weapon and a dummy pistol. (HT Photo)

The operations were carried out by teams from Balongi, Gharuan, Kharar City and Sadar Kharar police stations under the supervision of DSP Kharar-1 Karan Singh Sandhu, acting on the directions of SSP SAS Nagar Haramandeep Hans and SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh.

The arrested individuals include Karan Singh, Sachin, Raman Kumar, Chetan Singh Negi, Amandeep Singh, Dheeraj Masih, Gurtej Singh of Kharar, Harpreet Singh, Kamaldeep Singh, Sikander Singh, Nitin Dhawan, Ravi Sharma and Ashok, a resident of Gharuan.

In another incident, police arrested Gurtej Singh, a habitual offender, on March 28 in a snatching case. In a separate recovery, a resident of Mundi Kharar was found in possession of a stolen scooty and an inverter battery.

Police said they solved seven cases and recovered a significant quantity of stolen items, including 13 motorcycles, three scooters, two cycles, four gas cylinders, one inverter battery, a purse, a sharp-edged weapon and a dummy pistol.

In one case, police acted on a complaint filed by Ram Singh on March 27 and recovered a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet (CH-01-CH-1691). The suspects involved in the theft were arrested following the recovery. At Sunny Enclave, police apprehended Amandeep Singh and recovered four stolen motorcycles from him.

DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said most of the accused are from local areas, while a few belong to Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. He said continuous patrolling and targeted raids helped police crack the cases.

In a coordinated crackdown on theft and snatching incidents, Kharar police made the arrest of 13 individuals involved in a series of such offences across the region.

The arrested individuals include Karan Singh, Sachin, Raman Kumar, Chetan Singh Negi, Amandeep Singh, Dheeraj Masih, Gurtej Singh of Kharar, Harpreet Singh, Kamaldeep Singh, Sikander Singh, Nitin Dhawan, Ravi Sharma and Ashok, a resident of Gharuan.

Police said they solved seven cases and recovered a significant quantity of stolen items, including 13 motorcycles, three scooters, two cycles, four gas cylinders, one inverter battery, a purse, a sharp-edged weapon and a dummy pistol.

In one case, police acted on a complaint filed by Ram Singh on March 27 and recovered a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet (CH-01-CH-1691). The suspects involved in the theft were arrested following the recovery. At Sunny Enclave, police apprehended Amandeep Singh and recovered four stolen motorcycles from him.

In another incident, Gurtej Singh, a habitual offender, was arrested, on March 28 in a snatching case. In a separate recovery, an accused was found in possession of a stolen scooter and an inverter battery.

DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said most of the accused were from local areas, while a few belonged to Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. He said continuous patrolling and targeted raids helped police crack the cases.